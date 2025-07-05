Enzo Maresca says Chelsea Club World Cup win over Palmeiras was ‘perfect night’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca hailed the “perfect night” after his Chelsea side reached the Club World Cup final and witnessed a sparkling display by incoming signing Estevao Willian.

A deflected late Malo Gusto cross saw the Londoners snatch a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

That came after Cole Palmer’s early opener had been cancelled out by a stunning strike from Estevao, the 18-year-old winger who is to join them after the tournament.

Maresca said: “We’re very happy. It’s a fantastic day. The semi-finals of the Club World Cup – the best clubs in the world – and we are there.

“Probably for us it has been the perfect night because we won and Estevao scored, so it was very good for all of us.”

Estevao was given a tough time by Marc Cucurella in a first half Chelsea largely controlled but he shone in the second period as the Brazilians fought their way back into the game.

He equalised when he took a pass from the right and smashed a shot past Robert Sanchez from a tight angle.

“You can see he is a huge talent, you can see is a fantastic player,” said Maresca. “The only thing now is when you come from South America or another part of the world to Europe you need to adapt.

“We are going to help him to adapt and first of all to enjoy football. We don’t have any doubt, as he is so good, that he is going to be an important player for Chelsea.”

Chelsea, who gave a debut to new signing Joao Pedro off the bench in the second half, will now play another Brazilian side in Fluminense in New York on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Maresca felt his side had come through a tough game.

The Italian said: “The first half was very good and we finished very good but the first 15-20 minutes of the second half we struggled.

“But it is normal. At this stage of the season, the energy levels from South America teams are a bit different compared to us. Overall we did very well with that.”

Estevao, who swapped shirts with Palmer at the end of the game, paid tribute to the club he is leaving.

The teenager said: “I’m very happy I could score a goal to help my club. Unfortunately this wasn’t the result we wanted but we gave our best on the pitch and now I am moving on and I thank Palmeiras for everything.

“What my father says is he wants me to give my best on the pitch and this is what I did. I did everything I could to score a goal but we cannot win every day.

“Now I move on I will cheer Palmeiras on and I am so happy to have been part of this club. Palmeiras opened the door for me and I am deeply thankful to them all.”