Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall believes Club World Cup has made Chelsea squad tighter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall believes Chelsea will be stronger as a squad having embraced the challenge at the Club World Cup.

The Blues are through to the quarter-finals of the tournament in the United States and face Brazilian side Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday night (2am Saturday BST).

Forward Joao Pedro could make his debut having completed his reported £60million move from Brighton and joined up with the squad this week.

Pedro will link up with fellow summer signing Liam Delap and, while other clubs have been on holiday, Dewsbury-Hall feels it has been beneficial to integrate the new faces immediately.

The 26-year-old told the club’s website: “It’s been a different experience and you have to be grateful because not everyone gets to play in these sorts of tournaments.

“It’s a little strange when you see players from other teams back for pre-season and we’re still playing the previous season, but it’s something that you have to take as a privilege because not everyone gets to play in something like this.

“It brings everyone closer together and the new lads that have come in have been able to settle in a lot quicker.

“It’s a nice environment and we’ve got a nice dressing room. Everyone mingles, we go out and do things – shopping, food, beach. So it’s been good.”

Chelsea, now 11 months into their 2024-25 campaign, have had a rocky path to the last eight having suffered a heavy defeat to Flamengo in the group stage and come through an extraordinary last-16 encounter with Benfica.

That game in Charlotte featured a two-hour stoppage for a thunderstorm and the Blues eventually needed extra time before seeing off the Portuguese side.

Dewsbury-Hall said: “Obviously, the further you go, the closer you are to getting to the final.

“The feeling in the camp is to take it game by game and then, before you know it, we could be in a great position.”

Chelsea’s summer spending does not appear to be over with a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s English winger Jamie Gittens reportedly close.

The Palmeiras clash will also see them get a closer look at Estevao, the 18-year-old winger who agreed to join them last year and will do so after the tournament.

Chelsea beat the Brazilian side 2-1 after extra time when they met in the final of the Club World Cup, under its old format, in 2023.

Dewsbury-Hall said: “Nobody is overlooking Palmeiras and we have seen South American teams in this tournament have been really strong.

“It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to, and the lads are also looking forward to. So we will make sure we’re all ready for it.”