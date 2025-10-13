Ollie Watkins ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Watkins suffered an injury during Thursday’s 3-0 win against Wales when he collided with the post as he attempted to score his second goal of the game.

He continued until half-time but was taken off and replaced by Marcus Rashford.

After the game, he said he was “OK” as he limped through the mixed zone, but he has not recovered in time for Tuesday’s game in Riga and has returned to Villa for treatment in a bid to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League game at Tottenham.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Ollie Watkins has been ruled out of England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

“The Aston Villa striker has not recovered from the knock sustained against Wales at Wembley on Thursday evening and has returned to his club.

“A squad of 22 will travel to Riga.”

Captain Harry Kane is expected to return, having missed the Wales friendly with an ankle problem sustained playing for Bayern Munich last weekend.

Kane has scored 19 goals in 12 games for club and country this season and will be fancying his chances of adding to his tally against the 137th-ranked side.

If the Bayern striker is not fit, then Anthony Gordon could lead the line as he did in the second half against Wales.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will qualify for the 2026 World Cup if they win in the Latvian capital.

They lead Group K with five wins from five and are yet to concede a goal.

Tuchel and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will face the media when they arrive in Riga, later on Monday afternoon.