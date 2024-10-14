Ollie Watkins aims to make the most of his minutes for England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ollie Watkins feels he has proved his worth to England from the bench but wants to be starting.

The Aston Villa striker, who memorably sent his country to the Euro 2024 final with a last-minute semi-final winner against the Netherlands, endured a frustrating Nations League camp over the last week.

Despite Harry Kane being injured, Lee Carsley chose not to field a recognised striker in last Thursday’s match against Greece, instead opting to play Jude Bellingham as a false nine, and it backfired as England lost 2-1.

Watkins came on as a substitute and teed up Bellingham but was again consigned to the bench when Kane was fit enough to return against Finland on Sunday.

The 28-year-old replaced the captain in the second half in Helsinki and got another assist as he created Declan Rice’s third goal.

“People know what I can do,” he said. “Whenever I come on I always try to grab that chance with both hands and make a difference, that’s what substitutes are there to do.

“We have so many world-class players. It’s a shame any game you don’t start.

“Everyone wants to start, but it’s the manager’s decision. It’s one you have to accept.”

Watkins says he was “all for” Carsley’s outlandish selection which saw Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon crammed into the side behind Bellingham.

The boss admitted afterwards they had only practised the system for 20 minutes.

“He explained to me that he was trying something different. I was all for it, we’ve got so many good players,” Watkins admitted.

“He wanted to try something different but explained that he didn’t have too much time.

“I think the best example is (how) Liverpool and (Roberto) Firmino played, he was like a false nine and they got it spot on, to be fair.

“Obviously it can work but I feel like they are training together every day, you need maybe a little bit more time.

“We have definitely got the players to do it.”

Despite his two assists in the last two games and his impressive creativity for Villa over the last two seasons, Watkins always wants to be the one scoring.

Asked if he gets as much enjoyment out of the assists, he said: “No. I want to be on the end of it scoring, at the end of the day.

“Scoring is the best feeling, as much as I like making them I definitely prefer to be on the end and scoring myself.

“That is second best so if I am not scoring it is the second best thing and happy days.

“Each year that goes by I feel like I am getting progressively better, learning more and more as each season goes by, trying to improve individually.

“Each year I set a new goal and I seem to reach it so I want to score more goals and prove myself in the Champions League this year.

“Everyone wants to play as many games for England and their club as possible.”