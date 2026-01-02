Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson completes £35million move to Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brennan Johnson has completed his £35million move from Tottenham to Crystal Palace.

The Wales international, 24, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Selhurst Park.

Johnson, who fell out of favour under Thomas Frank at Spurs, despite being the north London club’s top scorer last season, is set to make his debut for Palace in their Premier League match against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday.

“I’m really excited and I’m really happy,” said Johnson. “Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I’ve always admired.

“It’s a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said: “I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club.

“He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly.

“Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad.”

Johnson finished with 18 goals last season and produced the winner in the Europa League final against Manchester United to end Tottenham’s 17-year wait for silverware.

However, he has largely been a back-up to summer recruit Mohammed Kudus since Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou.

Johnson was a notable absentee from Tottenham’s squad in their goalless draw with Brentford on New Year’s Day, with his switch to Palace announced less than 24 hours later.

The transfer will come as a huge boost to Glasner who said his threadbare side were in “survival mode” following a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Palace’s modest squad have struggled to deal with an intense fixture list this season following their involvement in the Conference League after winning last season’s FA Cup.

Their match against Fulham was already their 31st of the season so far, and Glasner said he had only 14 first-team players available.

Johnson’s arrival will sprinkle some stardust on the south Londoners, and is Palace’s first major investment since they sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal for £60m in August.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted that Brennan has joined us – an exciting young talent with an excellent recent record in domestic, continental and international football.

“We feel we are the perfect place for Brennan to continue his already impressive journey, and his arrival bolsters our attacking options in what is proving our busiest season to date, competing on numerous fronts including, for the first time, in Europe.”

Palace, 10th in the table, travel to Newcastle on Sunday eager to end a six-match winless run.