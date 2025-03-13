Arsenal ‘cannot relax for a second’ against Real Madrid – Oleksandr Zinchenko

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Zinchenko has demanded faultless focus from Arsenal after they set up a meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Ukraine international opened the scoring in the Gunners’ 2-2 last-16 second-leg draw with PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium, which saw them through to the last eight with a 9-3 win on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta’s men resume their European quest at home against the Champions League holders on April 8 before travelling to the Spanish capital for the reverse fixture the following Wednesday.

“I think in this competition, especially at this stage, you cannot be relaxed even for one second – because, honestly, the level and demands from all the teams at this stage is so high,” said Zinchenko.

“If you are relaxed, even for a bit, they can punish you. This is what we should learn from the past. I think we have got this experience already, so let’s see how it works.”

This is the first time the Gunners, who were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the last eight in 2023-24, have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals in back-to-back seasons since 2010.

Arsenal had not conceded a goal at home in the competition until Ivan Perisic cancelled out Zinchenko’s sixth-minute opener on Wednesday night.

Declan Rice restored the lead before the break but Couhaib Driouech drew the sides back level on the night 20 minutes from time.

Both Arsenal assists came courtesy of Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling, who will miss the first leg through suspension after he was booked in second-half stoppage time, his third yellow card of the competition.

Arteta took advantage of their record-setting 7-1 first-leg triumph going into the PSV encounter, making seven changes from the weekend draw to Manchester United.

Zinchenko, who has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, was pragmatic when asked if his efforts against PSV – where he spent a season on loan in 2016-17 – should buy him more minutes.

He said: “Honestly, I am so happy to be part of this amazing club and team. It is really a joy to be close to these guys.

“Whenever the team and head coach needs me, I am there. In any position they need me, I am there to help.

“Even if I will be in the stands, I will try to make an impact as much as I can – to push the others, just to hug someone, whatever! It is really a joy to be here.”

The 28-year-old’s contract expires next June but for now his focus remains on the task at hand rather than the possibility of talks in the summer.

“I don’t know yet to be honest,” he said. “If I would know, I could tell [you].

“It’s still a long way to go until the end of the season. I think we are at the most interesting period of the season, where every single game is a final, and you never know what is going to happen in football.”