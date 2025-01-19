Sunday’s briefing: Surprise for Slot and anguish for Arteta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League leaders Liverpool tightened their grip on top spot as injury-hit Arsenal’s title challenge was dealt another blow.

Red boss Arne Slot was pleasantly surprised by his side’s dramatic 2-0 success at Brentford before Gunners manager Arteta was left frustrated by a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, tributes poured in for Manchester United great Denis Law, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to management for the first time since leaving Old Trafford.

Liverpool players prove Slot wrong

Slot said his players “proved him wrong” after Darwin Nunez’s stoppage-time double earned Liverpool a precious three points at Brentford.

Nunez came off the bench to convert Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before he finished off a counter-attack two minutes later.

The Reds had 37 attempts in west London and were facing a third match without a win following successive draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest before the Uruguayan’s late salvo.

“So many times in recent weeks we’ve missed a lot of chances,” said Slot, whose side moved six points clear with a game in hand.

“It would have been surprising if I felt that after all the chances missed today that we’d score in the last five minutes. The players proved me wrong… again.”

Arsenal’s crippling injury list proving costly

Arsenal boss Arteta hinted injuries to his squad are close to ending their title challenge following a crushing result against Aston Villa.

Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at Emirates Stadium but Villa fought back through goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners have been rocked by injuries to a host of players this season, with Bukayo Saka out until at least March while Gabriel Jesus is sidelined for the season.

Saka’s teenage understudy Ethan Nwaneri is also absent while Arteta was dealt another injury blow on the eve of Saturday’s fixture with William Saliba unable to take part, joining fellow defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the treatment room.

“When you look at the bench, you would probably say we are very short,” said Arteta.

Tributes to ‘giant of Scottish football’

Law’s legacy as a “giant of Scottish football” will continue to inspire future generations, Scotland First Minister John Swinney said as further tributes poured in for the Manchester United great.

Law, known as ‘The King’, died on Friday at the age of 84, having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021.

With 30 goals the Aberdeen-born striker remains joint record scorer for Scotland alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish and is still the only Scottish player to have won a Ballon d’Or.

“He was a giant of Scottish football, and one of Scotland’s greatest sons,” Swinney said of Law.

“The legacy from his incredible sporting career had a profound impact on future generations across Scotland and beyond, and I know it will continue to inspire the next generation.”

Solskjaer back in the hotseat

Former Manchester United boss Solskjaer was confirmed as the new manager at Turkish club Besiktas.

Solskjaer, who has not held a coaching role since leaving Old Trafford in 2021, takes over at the Super Lig side who have been without a head coach since letting Giovanni van Bronckhorst go last month.

The Norwegian arrived in Istanbul on Friday and has agreed a deal until the end of the 2025-2026 season, with a one-year extension option.

“We welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who we believe will provide important services to our club, to the Besiktas family and wish him outstanding success,” read a statement on the Besiktas website.

What’s on today?

Erling Haaland will look to celebrate his new nine-and-a-half year contract in style when Manchester City travel to relegation-threatened Ipswich.

Ruben Amorim’s quest to revive Manchester United‘s fortunes continues at home to Brighton, while outside title contenders Nottingham Forest host rock-bottom Southampton.

In Sunday’s other top-flight fixture, Everton manager David Moyes will attempt to secure the first win of his second spell at Goodison Park by adding to Tottenham‘s woes.

Leeds have a chance to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table when Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday visit Elland Road.