Nuno Espirito Santo quick to credit Southampton after Forest hold on for win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo credited Southampton after his high-flying side survived a late fightback to claim a 3-2 win at the City Ground.

Elliot Anderson and Callum Hudson-Odoi produced high-quality strikes before Chris Wood nodded in a third to seemingly put Forest out of sight at half-time.

But Jan Bednarek got Southampton back into the contest and after Forest saw a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, Paul Onuachu grabbed the visitors’ second at the start of 12 minutes of stoppage time.

Ola Aina had to deny Bednarek on the line to heroically preserve three points for Forest, and Nuno admitted no team in the Premier League can be underestimated.

He said: “Since the beginning we’ve been talking about how competitive this league is. Everything that you fight and want to achieve, you have to give it all.

“You can never ever underestimate it and think the game is over. Credit to Southampton, we speak about the game after but the way they came and created so many problems and situations, I credit them a lot.

“The beginning (of the second half) was good. Possession-wise we controlled but then it was a strange second half, really strange.

“Lots of stoppages, the game didn’t flow, VAR decisions. We didn’t manage so well in the situation but we are delighted that we won the game. We are delighted with it.”

Forest struggled on set pieces after conceding Onuachu’s goal from a corner and Aina’s last-gasp clearance – the difference between three points and one.

Nuno added: “I think he (Aina) did the same in a previous game. It is one of his tasks. I hope it doesn’t become a problem for us, set pieces. We have to work on that.

“You have to look back and see how demanding the game before was (against Liverpool).

“The high intensity required from our players in terms of focus and we knew this could happen. It was a warning for everybody to realise this league is very tough.”

Tyler Dibling has been one of few positives to come out of Southampton’s miserable season, but they were hit by the news that he was ruled out with an ankle injury ahead of kick-off.

Boss Ivan Juric says the 18-year-old will be out for a “long time”.

He added: “Now we will see after seven days if it is four weeks (out injured) or maybe even more.

“With Dibling and (Kamaldeen) Sulemana we have lots of quality in attack and when they are missing, we miss the quality.

“We have to do another examination for a few days and then we will know.”