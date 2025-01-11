Nuno hails ‘very professional’ Nottingham Forest after FA Cup victory over Luton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo praised the professionalism of his side after they made it seven wins in a row.

Nuno made 11 changes to his starting XI for the FA Cup third-round tie with managerless Luton, but the strength of their squad was highlighted with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa.

It meant they matched the run Colin Calderwood’s side posted in October and November 2006 as the feelgood factor continues at the City Ground.

They easily put themselves in the hat for Sunday’s fourth-round draw and they can now turn their attention to Tuesday’s crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool, which could determine whether Forest really are in a title race.

“It was good. It was important for all the players to play and for us to reward them,” Nuno said.

“They enjoyed themselves, playing at the City Ground. It was the first time playing together for many of them, but overall it was job done in a very professional way.

“We were organised and committed. Of course some of it didn’t flow so good, but that’s normal and is not so important.

“What was important was that we were able to continue (in the competition) and we did it in a nice way.

“All the players who come in are having an impact on the team. Today, they showed again that we have a good squad and we are ready to go.

“It is very important to keep the momentum, the spirit and the habit going. It is always nice when we go to tomorrow with a smile and prepare for a tough game. If we are happy, it is easier.”

Luton were playing their first game since Rob Edwards’ departure in midweek and never really threatened victory.

Coach Paul Trollope was thrust into caretaker charge and does not know what the future will hold.

“It has been a difficult week, I thought the players gave everything, they showed a great spirit after the emotion of Rob leaving,” Trollope said.

“There has been adversity this week and it has been difficult.

“The remit for myself was for the two days’ training and take the game today, we have done that and we will see the future holds.

“I am sure there will be discussions with the club in the next few days.”