Igor Jesus’ late goal earns Nottingham Forest victory in Utrecht

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Igor Jesus’ late goal sealed Nottingham Forest a 2-1 win in Utrecht and boosted their hopes of a top-eight finish in the Europa League group phase.

Arnaud Kalimuendo’s second-half opener for Forest was cancelled out by Utrecht substitute Mike van der Hoorn before Jesus stepped off the bench to fire the visitors’ late winner.

Forest bounced back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Everton to secure their third win in this season’s competition – their first on the road – and move on to 11 points after six matches.

Murillo, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Douglas Luiz returned from injury as Sean Dyche made nine changes from Saturday’s 3-0 loss and his re-jigged side made an impressive start to the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Callum Hudson-Odoi forced Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas into a low save and Zinchenko wasted a golden chance in the 11th minute when he fired wide following Dan Ndoye’s neat flick inside the penalty area.

Forest defender Morato’s header was diverted over the crossbar and Luiz’s curling effort was turned away by Barkas.

Utrecht did not test Forest’s replacement goalkeeper John Victor – Matz Sels was sidelined due to a groin injury – until the 24th minute when Miguel Rodriguez’s long-range effort was saved in the top corner.

That triggered a spell of pressure for Utrecht and although Victor was not troubled again before the break, it was a more even contest.

Forest made another quick start in the second period as Kalimuendo broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

The former Rennes striker wriggled clear of three defenders on the edge of the area and after a lucky rebound, buried an angled left-footed finish inside the far post.

The Frenchman almost struck Forest’s second seven minutes later, bundling a close-range effort against a post following a corner, before Nicolas Dominguez fired straight at Barkas.

But Utrecht levelled with a rare chance of their own, and through questionable Forest defending, when the unmarked Van der Hoorn ghosted in at the far post to head home Souffian El Karouani’s free-kick in the 73rd minute.

The home side’s confidence soared and a partisan home crowd sensed a winner, but it was Forest who had the last word.

Ndoye’s thumping header from Hudson-Odoi’s left-wing cross was well saved by Barkas, but substitute Jesus turned home the rebound just a minute after replacing Kalimuendo.

Barkas’ sprawling save kept out Hudson-Odoi’s fizzing shot before Siebe Horemans blazed Utrecht’s hopes of a stoppage-time equaliser high and wide.