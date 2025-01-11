Nottingham Forest record seventh straight win with FA Cup victory against Luton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest made it seven wins in a row in all competitions for the first time in 19 years after beating managerless Luton 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Forest added to their six successive Premier League victories with a comfortable success over the Sky Bet Championship side thanks to goals from Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa.

It meant they matched the run Colin Calderwood’s side posted in October and November 2006 as the feelgood factor continues at the City Ground.

They easily put themselves in the hat for Sunday’s fourth-round draw and they can now turn their attention to Tuesday’s crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool, which could determine whether Forest really are in a title race.

Luton were playing their first game since Rob Edwards’ departure in midweek and never really threatened victory.

With Tuesday’s game in mind, Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes but despite the disruption, Forest were quick to find their groove and knocked on the door for an early opener.

They should have been ahead in the 17th minute but Taiwo Awoniyi missed a glaring chance when a long ball fell kindly to him 12 yards out only to drag his shot wide.

There were moments of danger as Luton, adjusting to life after Edwards, showed threat with Forest goalkeeper Carlos Miguel palming Liam Walsh’s long-distance strike over the crossbar before denying Isaiah Jones a wonder goal after he danced into the area.

But Forest continued to probe, with Yates sending a thunderous 25-yard effort into the crossbar and Jota Silva denied by an impressive block.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 40th minute when Yates planted a header into the bottom corner, converting Sosa’s excellent cross.

Awoniyi could have doubled the lead early into the second half when another loose ball landed at his feet but he struck a weak effort at Thomas Kaminski.

The second did come in the 67th minute when Jota broke down the right and squared for Sosa to sweep home from close range.

That proved enough for Forest as they saw it out comfortably, with all eyes now turning to the visit of Arne Slot’s men.