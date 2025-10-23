Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Dyche will begin his reign as manager of Nottingham Forest with the visit of Porto in the Europa League.

Dyche signed a two-year deal at the club after Ange Postecoglou was sacked over the weekend in the aftermath of a heavy defeat by Chelsea.

Postecoglou’s brief, torrid time in charge left Forest 18th in the Premier League and 25th in the Europa League standings, and the team are still searching for their first win in the European competition this season.

That will be no easy task against Francesco Farioli’s Porto, who are top of the Primeira Liga and have won both of their opening Europa League games.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the game start?

Nottingham Forest v Porto kicks off at 8pm BST at the City Ground.

TV channel and how to watch online

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports. Subscribers can stream online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Team news

Ola Aina is recovering from hamstring surgery but otherwise Dyche has plenty of players to pick from.

"There was a nice edge to (the players) in our first session, and we want to keep that going and take those plans into the schedule," Dyche said ahead of the game. "We've reminded them how good they are, what they've already achieved, and how we can build on that to bring consistency."

Porto are without Luuk de Jong and Nehuen Perez are out with knee injuries.

Predicted line-up

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Ndoye, Yates, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Hudson-Odoi, Wood.