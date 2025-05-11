Nottingham Forest owner enters pitch to fume at manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis came onto the pitch to remonstrate with manager Nuno Espirito Santo after they dropped points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Forest drew 2-2 with relegated Leicester, with Facundo Buonanotte scoring the equaliser in the 81st minute, as the hosts missed the chance to move into the top-five after Chelsea’s defeat at Newcastle earlier.

While they were disappointed, the result actually confirmed Forest’s place in Europe next season, and there are still two games left to try and secure a return to the Champions League.

There were extraordinary scenes, however, as Forest owner Marinakis came down from the stands and entered the pitch at full-time. Marinakis appeared to speak angrily towards Nuno, who did not respond.

The incident was shown on Sky Sports and former Jamie Carragher reacted on air by telling Marinakis to “get off the pitch”. Gary Neville described the incident as “scandalous”.

Nuno looked to downplay the confrontation, however, calling it a “misunderstanding” and explaining that Marinakis was upset by Forest being down to 10 men after an injury to striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Awoniyi had come on as a late substitute as Forest searched for a winner but the 27-year-old forward needed treatment when he clattered into the far post on a quick counter-attack.

Although Awoniyi came back on a few minutes minutes later, he was limping around as Forest failed to find the goal needed to move up to fifth.

“There was a confusion over the situation of (Taiwo Awoniyi),” Nuno told Sky Sports. “There was frustration to play 10 minutes with a player that had so much confidence and being positive that he's going to score.

"We made the sub, then played with one man less. That causes frustration, it's obvious... When there's a player down, you get information about them. We got information he was okay to keep going.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have another stoppage to change him and he was not able to continue to help the team. We're all frustrated."

Nuno also told Match of the Day: “Football is emotions. Today there were more than 30,000 people in the ground with their own emotions.

“It was a tough moment, after the situation with [Awoniyi] we had one man less after a misunderstanding. It's difficult to control emotions when we had so much expectation on a day like this.

“It was because of that [Awoniyi]. It was a misunderstanding, a miscommunication. I’m sorry, I cannot go much further.

“It’s based on emotions, you cannot make a big deal out of it. It happens and it will happen again. With the emotions today, it’s understandable.”

Neville, who was at Anfield was Liverpool’s game against Arsenal in the later kick-off, said Marinakis’ reaction was a “joke” after having finished 17th the year before.

“I feel compelled just to mention what the Forest owner has just done on the pitch over at the City Ground is absolutely scandalous,” Neville said.

“I was Nuno I'd be going and having a strong word with him because that is an absolute scandal.

“He's just qualified for European competition and where that club's been, and to be remonstrated with on the pitch in front of their own fans is an absolute joke.”

open image in gallery Forest were disappointed to drop points ( REUTERS )

Nuno's side looked certainties to qualify for Europe's premier club competition at the start of April until a run of just one win in the last six which has left them in the last-chance saloon.

Chris Wood's 20th goal of the season put them on course to beat their East Midlands rivals, after Morgan Gibbs-White earlier cancelled out Conor Coady's opener.

But Buonanotte had the final say, which saw owner Marinakis take umbrage with his manager in unsavoury scenes at the full-time whistle.

They are no longer in charge of their own destiny as even if they win their final two games, including a final-day meeting with Chelsea, it might not be enough unless Aston Villa, Manchester City or Newcastle drop points along the way.

The result does not change anything for Leicester, who are already condemned to the drop, but denting Forest's ambitions will be sweet.

