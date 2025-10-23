Morgan Gibbs-White ‘can finally breathe’ after Nottingham Forest beat Porto

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Gibbs-White feels like he “can finally breathe” again after Nottingham Forest put a difficult few months behind them with a Europa League victory against Porto in Sean Dyche’s first game.

The Reds had not won since the opening day of the season, leading to popular boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking and successor Ange Postecoglou being axed on Saturday after just 39 days in charge.

Dyche became Forest’s third manager of the season on Tuesday and two days later oversaw a much-needed 2-0 victory against previously unbeaten Porto as the City Ground celebrated a first European win in 30 years.

Igor Jesus’ spot-kick wrapped things up after skipper Gibbs-White opened the scoring with a penalty of his own as a difficult 10-match winless run in all competitions finally came to an end.

“I feel like I can finally breathe,” the Forest captain told TNT Sports.

“It’s been a difficult couple of months here with all the change that’s happened, the bad performances, so just happy to get our first win out of eight or nine games I think it is.

“To do it here at the City Ground on a European night is an incredible feeling and there’s no-one that deserves it more than the fans. Those three points were for the fans for sticking by us.”

Gibbs-White credited new boss Dyche for lifting the morale and making things feel “a lot more energetic, a lot more positive” – something the new boss felt in his side’s display.

But the new Forest boss stressed this is just the first step for a side that sit 18th in the Premier League having secured just five points from the opening eight games.

“It’s pleasing for everyone concerned with the football club,” the new head coach said. “It is a step, that’s all it is, because the Premier League we have got to do well in that as well.

“We want a team that is competitive in all competitions, of course every manager does.

“Overall, this is a really great competition, with this club and its history in Europe to be back there after all them years.

“But let’s face it, the Premier League we’ve got to change that – we’ve got to change the view of that – because that’s important without a doubt.”

Forest head to high-flying Bournemouth on Sunday looking to build on a performance that saw players, and the fanbase, look reenergised by the latest change in the dugout.

When asked about joyous fans chants of “Forest are back”, understated Dyche said: “Trust me, when you’re on the side you don’t hear every word.

“You just hear a noise, and you know if it’s positive noise or negative noise, so I wasn’t really listening to that.

“I’m not here to judge your question anything. Just to deliver what I can for the club. That’s my job, and that’s what I intend to do.”