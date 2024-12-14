Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anthony Elanga’s stoppage-time goal sent Nottingham Forest into the top four of the Premier League and above four-time reigning champions Manchester City as they produced a late turnaround to beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Villa seemed destined to be leaving the City Ground with three points after Jhon Duran’s instinctive header gave them the lead in the 67th minute – moments after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez defied physics to produce a wonder save and keep the scores level.

But Martinez then bundled Nikola Milenkovic’s 87th-minute header into his own net as Forest drew level before Elanga struck in the third minute of time added on to spark mass scenes of celebration.

The unlikely victory moves Nuno Espirito Santo’s men into the Champions League qualification places and Forest fans are daring to dream after a remarkable turnaround from last season, where they survived on the final day.

Villa will be ruing their late capitulation as they suffered yet another hangover from their midweek Champions League action and boss Unai Emery is struggling to balance the fixture demands.

All the drama was jam-packed into the final third as the first hour was an instantly forgettable affair, with neither side prepared to take control of the game.

It needed some individual talent to bring it to some sort of life and Elliot Anderson provided it in the 30th minute, dancing into the area and seeing a shot deflect wide.

open image in gallery Jhon Duran headed Villa in front before their late defeat ( PA Wire )

From the resulting corner Forest should have gone ahead, but Murillo put a free header from eight yards wide.

Villa also began to attack and they thought they should have had a penalty when Morgan Rogers looked to be pulled down by Anderson, but referee Sam Barratt and VAR did not agree.

Ezri Konsa glanced a header wide from a free-kick and then Matty Cash forced Matz Sels into a low save, but a drab first half ended goalless.

The opening period of the second half was not much better until Martinez proved why he is the best goalkeeper in the world on the hour as he made a wonder save to deny Forest.

A corner was flicked on at the near post to Nicolas Dominguez, whose header looked certain to go in until Martinez somehow clawed it away from behind him with millimetres to spare.

It was a massive moment and proved even bigger two minutes and 50 seconds later as Villa went in front.

Villa worked the ball from left to right and McGinn’s cross was met by Duran, whose instinctive header flew into the roof of the net.

open image in gallery Nikola Milenkovic powered Forest level ( PA Wire )

Martinez was again called into action to keep his side’s lead intact when he got across to palm away Neco Williams’ stinging drive.

Forest thought they had levelled in the 81st minute when Wood converted a flowing team move, but Anthony Elanga was adjudged offside after a forensic three-minute VAR check.

The hosts were not denied for long, though, as 90 seconds after play restarted Milenkovic crashed home a header from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross. Martinez could have done better, though, as he was unable to keep the ball out when it hit his chest.

Forest then won it in dramatic style as Anderson robbed Cash and teed up Elanga to slot home from close range.