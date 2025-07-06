Caroline Graham Hansen rescues Norway to close in on Euro 2025 quarter-final place
Norway 2-1 Finland: The winger stood up in the 84th minute with a shot that hit the far post before finding the net
A late solo strike by Norway forward Caroline Graham Hansen secured a 2-1 victory against Finland at Euro 2025, as the twice champions took a big step towards qualifying for the quarter-finals.
Norway's second Group A win in a row left them top of the table with six points. Finland, who beat Iceland in their opening game, remained on three points.
Eva Nystrom's own goal put Norway in the lead after three minutes after Graham Hansen's cross into the goalmouth hit the Finland defender and slid into the net.
The Norwegians pushed to double their lead and were unlucky not to score again when they hit the woodwork twice within a minute, with Ingrid Engen's close-range header striking the crossbar shortly before Finland goalkeeper Anna Koivunen tipped Vilde Boe Risa's corner onto the far post.
But Finland equalised in the 32nd minute, when midfielder Oona Siren found forward Oona Sevenius with a precise through ball. Sevenius hammered a left-foot shot into the top right corner to score her first goal for Finland since April 2024.
However, Graham Hansen stepped up to seal the win in the 84th minute, fooling two defenders with quick dribbling as she moved in from the right and dispatched a shot that hit the far post before finding the net.
Norway, who beat Switzerland in their opening game, could have a place in the quarter-finals confirmed with a top-two finish in the group if the hosts beat Iceland later on Sunday, or if the match results in a draw.
Finland face Switzerland on Thursday when Norway play Iceland.
Reuters
