Caroline Graham Hansen rescues Norway to close in on Euro 2025 quarter-final place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A late solo strike by Norway forward Caroline Graham Hansen secured a 2-1 victory against Finland at Euro 2025, as the twice champions took a big step towards qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Norway's second Group A win in a row left them top of the table with six points. Finland, who beat Iceland in their opening game, remained on three points.

Eva Nystrom's own goal put Norway in the lead after three minutes after Graham Hansen's cross into the goalmouth hit the Finland defender and slid into the net.

The Norwegians pushed to double their lead and were unlucky not to score again when they hit the woodwork twice within a minute, with Ingrid Engen's close-range header striking the crossbar shortly before Finland goalkeeper Anna Koivunen tipped Vilde Boe Risa's corner onto the far post.

But Finland equalised in the 32nd minute, when midfielder Oona Siren found forward Oona Sevenius with a precise through ball. Sevenius hammered a left-foot shot into the top right corner to score her first goal for Finland since April 2024.

However, Graham Hansen stepped up to seal the win in the 84th minute, fooling two defenders with quick dribbling as she moved in from the right and dispatched a shot that hit the far post before finding the net.

Norway, who beat Switzerland in their opening game, could have a place in the quarter-finals confirmed with a top-two finish in the group if the hosts beat Iceland later on Sunday, or if the match results in a draw.

Finland face Switzerland on Thursday when Norway play Iceland.

Reuters