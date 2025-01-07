Chelsea trigger Guro Reiten contract extension
The Norway winger is now tied to the club until 2026.
Guro Reiten will remain at Chelsea until 2026 after the club triggered an option to extend the Norway winger’s contract.
The 30-year-old, who joined from LSK Kvinner in 2019, is the Women’s Super League’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 35 goals in 102 top-flight appearances.
Reiten, Chelsea’s leading scorer in the league this season with six goals, has made 177 appearances overall for the Blues and helped the team win five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups as well as reach the 2021 Champions League final.
She surpassed 50 goals across all competitions for the club when she netted for Sonia Bompastor’s side in their October Champions League victory over FC Twente.
Reiten was nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2023 and was named in the Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
Last season, left-footed Reiten enjoyed a standout campaign as Chelsea secured a fifth straight WSL title, scoring four goals in an 8-0 victory over Bristol City.
She has represented Norway at two World Cups and two Euros across nearly 100 appearances, scoring 21 goals for her country.