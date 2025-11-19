Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nothern Ireland are through to the World Cup play-offs thanks to their success in the Nations League, and will have a chance to go to North America next summer.

Michael O'Neill’s side were beaten by key Group A rivals Slovakia last week to dent their qualification hopes, and finished third. But their success in the Nations League – where they finished top of League C, Group 3, ensured they took one of the four additional play-off spots.

Here is everything you need to know about Northern Ireland’s play-offs campagin.

Who can Ireland face?

Northern Ireland are one of 16 teams in the play-offs, made up of the 12 group runners-up in qualifying and four teams added due to their performance in the most recent Nations League.

The draw is seeded, with four pots of four nations. The first three pots are the 12 runners-up from qualifying ranked by world ranking; the fourth pot contains the four Nations League sides, including Northern Ireland.

Teams from pot 1 will play teams for pot 4 in the semi-finals, and teams from pot 2 will play teams from pot 3. Crucially, those nations in pots 1 and 2 will be at home for the one-off match, so Northern Ireland will be the away team.

Northern Ireland are in pot 4, which means they will be drawn against either Italy, Denmark, Turkey or Ukraine. The eight semi-finals will be paired to create four finals, from which four winners will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The home team in the finals will be decided by random during the draw.

pot 1 pot 2 pot 3 pot 4 Italy Poland Rep of Ireland Romania Denmark Wales Albania Sweden Turkey Czechia Bosnia and H N Macedonia Ukraine Slovakia Kosovo N Ireland

When is the World Cup 2026 play-off draw?

The Uefa play-off draw will take place on Thursday 20 November at 12pm GMT.

When do the World Cup 2026 play-offs take place?

The matches will be held in March 2026, with the semi-finals on 26 March and the finals on 31 March.