Is Northern Ireland v Germany on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free
The hosts go into the crunch World Cup qualifier level on points with Germany and Slovakia
Northern Ireland host Germany in a crunch World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park, with their hopes of reaching next summer’s tournament finals very much still alive.
A 2-0 win over Slovakia on Friday night was priceless for Michael O’Neil’s side, and means Northern Ireland are on six points and in a three-way tie for top spot in Group A at the halfway stage, with Luxembourg on zero points.
Northern Ireland will be underdogs against Germany - having lost their last 10 fixtures against the four-time world champions and following a 3-1 defeat in Cologne in September.
And the loss of right back Conor Bradley, sensational in the win over Slovakia, due to the Liverpool man picking up a yellow card suspension comes as a cruel blow ahead of a crucial test.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Northern Ireland v Germany?
The World Cup qualifier kicks off at 7:45pm on Monday 13 October at Windsor Park, Belfast.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.
What is the team news?
Young talisman Conor Bradley is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the qualifying campaign. Bradley was booked in the 76th minute of the 2-0 win over Slovakia for a tackle on Lukas Haraslin. Brodie Spencer is a contender to replace him.
Possible line-ups
Northern Ireland XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, McNair, Toal; Spencer, McCann, S. Charles, Devenny; Galbraith, Price; Reid
Germany XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Gnabry, Wirtz; Woltemade
