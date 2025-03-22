League B or not to be that is the question – Republic of Ireland talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heimir Hallgrimsson will send his Republic of Ireland team into their decisive Nations League play-off second leg clash with Bulgaria knowing the job is only half-done.

Ireland emerged from Thursday night’s trip to Plovdiv with a 2-1 victory which means they need only to avoid defeat in Dublin to secure their League B status.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

To B, or not to B?

Ireland have spent their entire Nations League history in League B, at times flirting with the drop to League C without ever threatening to nudge their way in among Europe’s big boys. They have won only five of the 23 games they have played in the competition and Heimir Hallgrimsson’s return of three victories from his seven fixtures suggest a measure of progress is being made. A fourth would cement that feeling.

Resilient Republic

Perhaps significantly, two of Hallgrimsson’s three wins – away to Finland during the Nations League group phase and in Bulgaria on Thursday evening – have come after his team had fallen behind. That is something Ireland had not done previously in a competitive match since they beat Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in October 2013; when a Robbie Keane penalty, John O’Shea’s strike and Dmitriy Shomko’s own goal, after he had scored the opener, saw the hosts prevail 3-1.

Half-century for Doc?

Wolves defender Matt Doherty was less than impressed when new manager Hallgrimsson left him out of his squad in October last year and made his feelings abundantly clear. However, the 33-year-old has fought his way back into contention and marked his 49th cap in Plovdiv with what proved to be the winning goal, a contribution which did his chances of reaching a personal landmark in Dublin little harm.

Frustration for Fergie

There was a time not so very long ago when Evan Ferguson carried Ireland’s hopes for a bright future squarely on his young shoulders. However, the 20-year-old Brighton striker’s fortunes have plummeted since and a loan move to West Ham has afforded him only five appearances as a substitute to date in which to regain his form and confidence. With AZ Alkmaar’s Troy Parrott getting the nod in Bulgaria, he may have to be patient once again.

When Irish eyes are smiling

Bulgaria embarked upon their two-legged showdown with Hallgrimsson’s men having lost just once in their previous 12 games, although that defeat came on the island of Ireland, a 5-0 Nations League humbling by Northern Ireland on October last year. The omens for a reversal of the fate they suffered on Thursday night are not promising – the four previous competitive meetings with the Republic all ended in draws.