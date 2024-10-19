Nikita Parris helps end former club Manchester United’s perfect start to WSL season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Nikita Parris‘ header ended her old club Manchester United’s 100 per cent start to the Women’s Super League season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Marc Skinner’s side took the lead through Grace Clinton’s third goal of the campaign in the 10th minute, and the England midfielder was within inches of scoring again four minutes later when she struck the bar.

Brighton subsequently hit back seven minutes into the second half as Parris, who was United’s top-scorer last term before moving on to the Seagulls on transfer deadline day, nodded beyond Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

It was the first time the goalkeeper had been beaten this season, having kept clean sheets in each of the three wins with which the Red Devils had begun the season.

Opposite number Sophie Baggaley, another former United player, made some good saves, including late on to deny Elisabeth Terland, who moved the other way in the summer.