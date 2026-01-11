Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strikers Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams grabbed second-half goals as Nigeria powered to a deserved 2-0 victory over Algeria in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to set up a meeting with hosts Morocco in the last four.

Osimhen steered home a long cross from the left by Bruno Onyemaechi two minutes into the second half as Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane made a bizarre jump to try and stop the effort but ended up getting his angles wrong and conceding an easy goal.

Adams increased Nigeria’s lead 10 minutes later as Osimhen unselfishly fed him the ball and he took it round Zidane before placing it into an empty net.

It was an impressive performance by Nigeria, who two months ago missed out on World Cup qualification, as they overwhelmed their opponents from the start at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, looking more determined, quicker around the field and stronger in the challenges, and denying their opponents a single scoring chance.

"The victory was deserved. The match was fantastic, and I am very happy with the win," said Nigeria coach Eric Chelle.

open image in gallery Victor Osimhen reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations ( AFP via Getty Images )

Algeria were already hanging on grimly in the first half with Nigeria having good chances to be ahead at the break.

Algeria centre back Ramy Bensebaini cleared off the line in the 29th minute from Calvin Bassey after the depth of Ademola Lookman’s free kick was misjudged by Zidane and the Nigeria full back was able to steer an effort goalward from a tight angle.

Bensebaini hooked it clear, although television replays looked to show the whole circumference of the ball had crossed the line. A VAR check in the absence of goalline technology, however, did not award a goal.

In the 37th minute, a poor clearance from Zidane to full back Aissa Mandi was intercepted by Alex Iwobi who quickly fed the ball to Adams, but the Sevilla striker’s left-footed effort missed the target with only the goalkeeper to beat.

open image in gallery Nigeria's Akor Adams celebrates scoring ( REUTERS )

Adams also headed against the upright in the 82nd minute as Osimhen’s enterprise and persistence again set him up with a clear chance.

Algeria had been forced to play extra time before winning their last-16 clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday and the exertion could have been the reason many of their key players turned in listless performances. In contrast, Nigeria had a comfortable 4-0 win over Mozambique on Monday.

"I don’t want to go into too many details, but Nigeria were better. The Nigerian team showed the individual skills they possess, and physically we were behind. We tried to come back in the second half, but we couldn’t reach the level we needed in attack," said Algeria coach Victor Petkovic.

Nigeria, who have reached the last four 17 times in the last 20 tournaments they have qualified for, will take on Morocco in Rabat in the semi-finals on Wednesday.