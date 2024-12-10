Nigel Pearson reveals he had to ‘learn to walk again’ after neurological condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Premier League manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that he has been “learning to walk again” after being diagnosed with a neurological condition last year.

Pearson revealed that he was dealing with a health issue that required further tests shortly before leaving Bristol City in October 2023.

Opening up on the extent of his problem on social media, the 61-year-old thanked “all the kind people” for their support over the last 13 months.

The former Leicester and Watford boss admitted that the prognosis over his condition remains “uncertain” but explained that he has made good progress.

“Learning to walk again has been an incredible challenge,” Pearson said on X, formerly Twitter. ““My appreciation of support from family, friends, colleagues, supporters, and medical professionals has been profound.

open image in gallery Nigel Pearson left Bristol City last October ( PA Wire )

“I had the wonderful opportunity of travelling to the US with my dad to meet family for the first time in Wisconsin.

“Recently, I’ve been able to cycle in the Peak District, and swing golf clubs at the driving range, although my follow through needs some work (I’ve not fallen over yet!).

“Although my prognosis is still uncertain, believe me that positivity and laughter can prove the best medicine as I experienced with old friends from school on a canal narrow boat on my birthday. There is always light somewhere ahead - new possibilities, new challenges.”

Pearson enjoyed two spells at Leicester, leading the club back into the Premier League during his second stint and keeping them up in the season before Claudio Ranieri masterminded their extraordinary run to the title.

The former defender made nearly 500 league appearances for Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough during his playing career.