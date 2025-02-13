Chelsea suffer injury blow with Nicolas Jackson set for spell on sidelines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicolas Jackson is set to miss more than a month of action with Chelsea dealt a significant injury blow.

The Senegal striker has been Enzo Maresca’s forward of choice across the campaign but faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a muscular problem.

The 23-year-old has scored nine times in the Premier League this season but is not due back until after the international break in late March, with an earliest return perhaps the London derby against Tottenham on 2 April.

Jackson suffered the injury against West Ham earlier this month with neither the player nor his club initially believing it to be serious.

But further scans have revealed the extent of the issue, with Maresca confirming a possible return timeline ahead of Friday night’s trip to Brighton.

“Nico will be out until the international break, probably available after the international break,” the Chelsea manager confirmed. “We knew it was a muscular problem but not how important it was.

“His reaction was good so we didn't think it was a big injury. Unfortunately he had the scan and it is an important one - he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

Chelsea’s league form has stuttered of late but they still sit fourth in the league table, with the chance to close within a point of Nottingham Forest. A slip-up against Brighton could open the door for Manchester City, Newcastle and Bournemouth to climb above them, though.

Maresca played down fears surrounding club captain Reece James after the right-back wasn’t seen in training this week, with the manager confirming that a precautionary rest was always planned.

“Reece is okay,” he said. “Against Brighton in the cup, it was planned to give him a rest. He had some rest in the last days but he is available.”