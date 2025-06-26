Bilbao speak to LaLiga over Barcelona finances amid pursuit of Nico Williams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Athletic Bilbao confirmed that they have held talks with LaLiga to establish Barcelona’s financial position as the Catalan club look to sign Nico Williams.

Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed last week the club are intent on bringing the highly-rated 22-year-old winger to the Nou Camp this summer and have reportedly already agreed personal terms.

Still under financial constraints, Barcelona must comply with the ‘1:1 rule’ and are only able to spend as much as their income and accounts allow, governed by LaLiga, which calculates a limit.

Bilbao have sought feedback from LaLiga about how Barcelona would finance any transfer of Williams, who helped the Basque club qualify for next season’s Champions League and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

A statement on Bilbao’s website said: “The meeting (with LaLiga) was held in Madrid in response to a request from Athletic Club made within the framework of compliance with financial fair play.

“Among the topics discussed was FC Barcelona’s ability to sign players, given Athletic Club’s legitimate interest in accessing the relevant information after FC Barcelona sporting director Deco publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team.

“This player has a contract with Athletic Club until June 30, 2027. Minding our own business means ensuring that the rules of the competition are followed.

“Deco’s statements add to the public statements made by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta himself, admitting that the Blaugrana club “is working to be within the 1:1 rule” and that, therefore, it is not currently within the parameters of said rule for registering players.

“We appreciate LaLiga’s complete willingness and clarity in its qualified response, and we affirm that Athletic Club will defend its interests to the fullest extent in compliance with the financial fair play regulations approved by each and every one of the professional clubs that make up LaLiga.”