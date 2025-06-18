Man Utd academy director to leave for new Everton role
Manchester United's academy director, Nick Cox, is poised to take on the role of technical director at Everton, according to the PA news agency.
Amidst a restructuring phase under the Friedkin Group's ownership, Everton has targeted Cox, headhunting him from Manchester United to contribute to their revamped setup.
Since joining Old Trafford from Sheffield United in 2016, Cox has reportedly declined various opportunities, attracting interest from Premier League, EFL, and European clubs, as well as governing bodies.
Currently, a succession plan is being implemented at United, and it is understood that Cox will remain in his position for the next few months to facilitate a seamless transition before his departure to Everton.
Promoted to head of the academy in 2019, Cox has played a pivotal role in overhauling United's esteemed youth system.
This overhaul culminated in the club's FA Youth Cup victory in 2022, with standout performances from players like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.
A respected figure in youth development, Cox oversaw the debut of 27 academy players into United's first team during his tenure as head of the youth system.
United have sold around £100 million of homegrown talent in the last three years and sell-on clauses mean that figure is expected to rise.