Next Leicester City manager odds: Who will replace Marti Cifuentes?

Leicester are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Marti Cifuentes just six months into his reign at the King Power Stadium.

And although Russell Martin might have spectacularly failed at Rangers, that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with just about every job going since.

The former Southampton boss had just 17 games in charge of the Gers before he was sacked in October, but he’s now among the favourites to be named as the new manager of Leicester, following the sacking of Cifuentes.

The Spaniard was sacked at the weekend after the Foxes endured their 11th defeat of the season, which left them 14th, six points off the play-off places, and just nine above the relegation places.

Martin is currently as low as 4/1 on betting sites in the latest Championship odds to take charge at the King Power, and he certainly knows what it takes to get out of the division.

He took Southampton up via the play-off in his first season in charge of the club, beating Leeds United 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

They lost 13 of their 16 Premier League games, leading to the 40-year-old being sacked in December 2024, following a 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham.

He also has experience of the division with Swansea, and despite winning just one of his seven league matches in charge of Rangers, his stock still seems to be relatively high.

Manager Odds Betting site Chris Coleman 2/1 BetVictor Russell Martin 4/1 Parimatch Gary Rowett 4/1 BetVictor Vito Pereira 5/1 talkSPORT BET Michael Skubala 8/1 BetVictor Lee Carsley 12/1 BetVictor

Could they turn to a former Fox?

Another man with plenty of experience at this level is Gary Rowett, and he is also out of work after being sacked by Oxford United back in December.

He left the club in the relegation zone after just one win in 10 games, but he did keep them up the previous season, when many thought they would be set to return to League One.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of six different clubs since moving into management in 2012 and had two spells at Birmingham City.

He took Derby to the Championship play-off final in 2020, where they were beaten by Fulham and also enjoyed two years at Leicester as a player, in the Premier League, if that counts for anything.

Surprise names on the list

Vito Pereira might be a surprise name on the list with football betting sites offering 5/1 on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man getting the job just months after he was sacked with Wolves rock bottom of the Premier League table.

He was in charge at Molineux for just under a year and lost the opening 10 games of the season.

He was sacked at the beginning of November following their eighth defeat of the campaign, just weeks after signing a new three-year contract.

The former Porto manager, who won the Portuguese title twice, has no experience of the EFL, and a move for the 57-year-old, who has managed at six clubs in the last six years, seems a strange one.

I’m not sure any of those names will excite the Leicester fans who were watching their side play in the Premier League just eight months ago.

Another surprise name is former Wales and Fulham boss Chris Coleman, who is among the favourites for the role at odds of 2/1 with some sites despite not managing in England since 2018.

He was the manager of Sunderland but couldn’t stop them being relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2017/18 season, and he was sacked shortly after the club was sold.

Since then, he has managed in China, Greece, Cyprus and Belgium and recently left the Greek side Asteras Tripolis, so he could be ready for a return to England.

Tiger’s fans have had their say on who they would like to see in charge, and among the favourites is previous boss Enzo Maresca, who was recently sacked by Chelsea.

The Italian led Leicester back to the Premier League in 2024, when the club were crowned Championship champions with 97 points from their 46 games.

He doesn’t even make the bookmakers' shortlist, but Ange Postecoglou, Patrick Viera, Erik Ten Hag and Tony Pulis do, so read into that what you will!

