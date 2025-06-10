Is the FIFA Club World Cup being affected by what’s happening in the US right now?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the United States prepares to host the FIFA Club World Cup, concerns over international travel, fan safety, and economic uncertainty are threatening to dampen enthusiasm for the tournament.

The tournament will bring 32 professional club teams from around the globe to 11 U.S. cities, with a $1 billion prize pool. Seen as a rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the Club World Cup is facing a distinct lack of buzz both at home and abroad. The expansion of the field from seven to 32 teams has diminished the event's exclusivity, and ticket sales appear to be slow.

Adding to the concerns are reports of foreign tourists being detained and visa processing delays. The U.S. Travel Association has urged the Trump administration to improve visa processing and customs wait times ahead of the Club World Cup, Ryder Cup, next summer's World Cup, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

open image in gallery The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be renovated and used as the main stadium in 2028 ( Getty )

Association President Geoff Freeman noted that the wait in Colombia for a visa interview is upwards of 18 months, potentially impacting attendance at the 2026 World Cup. "They (the task force) recognize how important this event is: success is the only option. So we’re eager to work with them to do whatever it is we need to do to ensure that we can welcome the millions of incremental visitors that we think are possible," Freeman said. "But these underlying issues of visa and customs, we’ve got to address."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested longer shifts for consular staff and the use of artificial intelligence to process visas. "We want it to be a success. It’s a priority for the president," said Rubio.

Adding to the unease, a ban on travelers from multiple countries has raised concerns, despite an exemption for athletes and their immediate relatives. This has spurred worries over safety, with one Latin American supporters group in Nashville staying away from a recent Major League Soccer game due to ICE activity in the city.

Danny Navarro, who offers travel advice to followers on his social media, highlighted anxieties among international travelers and the multicultural U.S. fan base. "They must know that there is an anxiety among international travelers wanting to come in. They must know there's an anxiety among the U.S. fan base that is multicultural and wanting to go to all these places. Are they going to? Are they going to be harassed by ICE?" Navarro said.

With slow ticket sales and a lack of visible promotion in some host cities, it remains to be seen how these factors will impact the Club World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised "the world will be welcomed," but some observers believe the U.S. isn't rolling out the red carpet in the current climate.