Newcastle’s are close to signing Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, possibly paving the way for Alexander Isak’s exit.

The club’s summer-long pursuit of a striker could finally end amid reports they are set to sign the Germany U21 forward for a club record £65million fee, eclipsing the £63m they paid for Isak from Real Sociedad three years ago.

Isak is effectively on strike in a bid to force through a switch to Liverpool and with Callum Wilson joining West Ham, Newcastle have started their Premier League campaign without a recognised striker.

Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko have all rebuffed the Magpies in the last couple of months but multiple outlets are claiming the club have agreed a deal with the Bundesliga side.

Stuttgart confirmed on their website on Thursday evening they have received an offer from an unnamed European club for Germany striker Woltemade, who has been released “from training and match duties in order to hold talks with the interested party regarding a potential move”.

It has also been reported Woltemade will fly into the north-east on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of the completion of a move that could embolden Liverpool to launch a second bid for Isak.

The Premier League champions’ opening offer of £110m was rejected, with Newcastle holding out for a British record £150m for a frontman who scored 27 goals last season, including 23 in the top-flight.

However, Isak’s publicly stated wish to leave St James’ Park despite having three years left on his contract could lead to Newcastle softening their stance before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Anthony Gordon has been leading the line in Isak’s absence but he was red-carded in Newcastle’s 3-2 loss to Liverpool on Monday and the England forward could now face a three-match suspension.

Alexander Isak wants to leave Newcastle in this transfer window ( Owen Humphreys/PA )

The impending arrival of the 6ft 6in Woltemade therefore seems especially timely, with Newcastle also unable to agree fees for Brentford targetman Yoane Wissa and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Woltemade scored 17 times in 33 appearances in all competitions last season, including 12 goals in 28 matches in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old was also the leading scorer in this summer’s European Under-21 Championship with six goals in Germany’s run to the final, while he has been capped twice by the senior national side.

He had been linked with a switch to German giants Bayern Munich and provide competition for England captain Harry Kane up front but Newcastle look to have won the race to sign Woltemade.