Newcastle seal deal for Jacob Ramsey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Magpies, who are understood to have paid an initial £39m for his services, with a further £4m due in add-ons.

The Villa academy graduate, who made 167 appearances for the club, 10 of them in last season's Champions League, is head coach Eddie Howe's fourth acquisition of a difficult summer.

Ramsey said: "I'm delighted to be here. It's been a mad two or three days, but I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"This is a big move for me, but as soon as I knew the gaffer was interested and really liked me, it didn't take much time to decide. His track record of developing players, especially those who have gone on to become internationals here, speaks for itself.

"It was always a tough game playing for Villa against Newcastle - the team is full of energy, so athletic and the fans are so passionate. I feel my game will suit that and I'm excited to be on the other end of it now."

The Magpies launched their Premier League campaign with a 0-0 draw at Villa on Saturday and Ramsey will join the squad on the training pitch as they begin preparations for champions Liverpool's visit to Tyneside a week on Monday.

Howe said: "Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad. His qualities will bring us something different on the pitch and he fits the profile of being young and hungry to develop, but also with a wealth of Premier League football under his belt.

"Jacob offers versatility and his directness in attack has proven to be a real threat at this level in recent seasons. He performed very well in the Champions League last season too and we believe he'll be a major asset for us."

Ramsey was part of England's European Under-21 Championship-winning squad in 2023 alongside new team-mate Anthony Gordon.

He joins Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw in heading for St James' this summer, although much of the focus has been on the future of wantaway striker Alexander Isak, who was not involved at Villa Park.

PA