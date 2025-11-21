Eddie Howe provides triple injury boost for Newcastle ahead of Man City test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe is hopeful he will be able to welcome back three key players from injury for Newcastle’s stern test against Manchester City.

The Magpies’ poor start to the season looked at risk of being exacerbated further by injuries when Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon were withdrawn from England duty for the international break just gone, nursing a concussion and a hip problem respectively.

However, Howe has allayed fears of a long-term issue with both being at least in contention for the Man City visit.

"Anthony Gordon is very close,” he said. “He's worked well during the break and he's touch and go for the game. We'll make a very late decision.

“Nick Pope has trained and there's no problems there."

The Newcastle boss also spoke positively on a potential return for Tino Livramento, who has been sidelined for eight weeks with a knee ligament injury.

"He's very close,” he added, indicating Livramento could make the matchday squad for Saturday’s game. “He's trained in the international break which is great to see. He's such an important player for us and it's great to have him back training with the group.

“He's done a lot of work. He's been very, very good professionally with how he's dealt with the injury and the work he's done with the physios so I'd say he's in good shape."

open image in gallery Tino Livramento has been out since the end of September ( PA Wire )

Newcastle remain without summer sighing Yoane Wissa, who is yet to make his debut from the club following his £55m move from Brentford.

"He's working well. He's not back training with us yet but he's close,” Howe confirmed.

"He's working with the sports science team and almost entering a pre-season with them currently. He's done a lot of work, he's looked good and looked better with every session.

"He's close to training with us but before he gets to there it's difficult to give you a return date.”