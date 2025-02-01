Eddie Howe confident Newcastle will step up for cup semi-final after Fulham loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe is confident Newcastle will step up for their Carabao Cup semi-final showdown with Arsenal after suffering a second-successive Premier League horror show at St James’ Park.

Two weeks after being humbled 4-1 on their own pitch by Bournemouth, the Magpies squandered a lead to lose 2-1 to Fulham, the worst possible preparation for Wednesday night’s second leg against the Gunners, into which they will take a 2-0 lead.

Asked if he was concerned by a second hugely-frustrating performance on Tyneside, just days before arguably the biggest game of the season to date, head coach Howe said: “I think Wednesday night is a totally different game.

“I don’t think there’ll be too many parallels from today’s game.

“I just think there were similarities in the two home games we’ve just had. I didn’t think we were as bad today as we were against Bournemouth and we had our moments.

“At 1-1, I thought it was our best period of the game. If we score there, the game is very different.

“But we didn’t, of course. It’s hugely frustrating because I know how much better we are than that performance. We just looked a little flat for whatever reason.”

Jacob Murphy on his 200th appearance for the club fired Newcastle into a 37th-minute lead, but it was never comfortable and not only were they unable to retain it, they capitulated in tame fashion.

They were torn apart on the break before Raul Jimenez levelled with a first-time finish, and even a point slipped from their grasp eight minutes from time when Rodrigo Muniz got his toe to Andreas Pereira’s free-kick to beat Martin Dubravka at his near post.

Howe, who revealed key midfielder Joelinton was struggling with a knee injury, added: “Today is reminder again – not that I need it – that any team can beat you if you drop below, in any stadium.

“I was really confident we would perform well today and it really hurts that we didn’t. We have to recover quickly because there’s a game around the corner, a massive game in our season. We need to make sure we get ready for Wednesday night.”

For the visitors, who had won only one of their previous five league games, the victory was as welcome as it was deserved.

Head coach Marco Silva, who was disappointed with his side’s lack of precision before the break, said: “First half, I think they were much more aggressive than us. We made a big impact second half and what a reaction from us.

“The first 30 minutes of the second half, the team reacted really well, we took control of the game.

“(We scored a) great goal on a great offensive transition from us, our first goal; a really sharp move from Rodrigo on the second goal, a well-prepared wide free-kick from ourselves.

“Overall, I think we deserved the three points for the reaction of the players.”