Defender Malick Thiaw closing in on Newcastle switch

The 24-year-old AC Milan centre-back flew to Tyneside on Sunday.

Damian Spellman
Monday 11 August 2025 04:55 EDT
AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is undergoing a medical at Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)
AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is undergoing a medical at Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw was on Tyneside on Monday to undergo a medical as he closed in on a move to Newcastle.

The 24-year-old Germany international flew in on Sunday after the two clubs agreed a fee understood to amount to an initial 35million Euros, around £30.3m.

Thiaw has made 85 appearances for the Serie A club, which he joined from Schalke in August 2022, one of them in a 0-0 Champions League draw with the Magpies at the San Siro in September 2023.

Should the deal go through, Thiaw will be head coach Eddie Howe’s third senior recruit of a difficult summer following the £55million capture of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and a loan move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Thiaw’s arrival would strengthen a central defensive pool which currently includes Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles.

It would also provide a measure of respite for Howe, who is having to contend with the ongoing search for new recruits while dealing with the situation surrounding want-away striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle open their Premier League campaign at Aston Villa on Saturday having won none of their pre-season fixtures and with their transfer mission far from complete.

