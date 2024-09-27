Newcastle chief executive to step down after cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Darren Eales will step down as chief executive of Newcastle United after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer.

Eales, 52, was installed at St James’ Park in the summer of 2022 after a stint with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United.

The University of Cambridge graduate has since helped guide the club back into the Champions League after an injection in transfer funds from their Saudi Arbaian ownership.

He will continue to lead the executive team until a successor is identified and appointed.

“Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club’s exciting journey,” Eales said.

“However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family.

“In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club’s day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the club’s supporters, ownership, players and staff. I’m proud of what we have collectively achieved and I’m excited to see what’s ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success.”

Eales enjoyed a brief football career as a player after studying at Ivy League school Brown University in Rhode Island. He worked for both West Brom and Spurs before being appointed president of MLS expansion side Atlanta United.