Is Newcastle v Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Enzo Maresca has been in the headlines but his side can consolidate their grip in the top four of the Premier League as the visit injury-hit Newcastle
Newcastle host Chelsea in the Premier League amid growing speculation around Enzo Maresca’s future at the Blues.
The Italian has been linked with Manchester City this week if Pep Guardiola leaves the club at the end of the season, and hit back at those reports on Friday while insisting he remains committed to the Stamford Bridge project.
Maresca said after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton last weekend that “many people” at the club did not support him, leaving to his “worst 48 hours” in charge. But the win lifted Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League and they could consolidate that position at St James’ Park.
Newcastle, though, will be desperate for a response after their 1-0 defeat to rivals Sunderland last weekend, though Eddie Howe’s side did bounce back by beating Fulham in midweek to join Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
When is Newcastle v Chelsea?
The Premier League match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday 20 December at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
What is the team news?
Newcastle could be down to just two fit senior defenders after Tino Livramento was ruled out with a knee injury and with Lewis Hall a doubt. Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman are all sidelined, as well as Nick Pope.
Chelsea remain without Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Estevao. Delap could return to face Aston Villa next week. Moises Caicedo returns from suspension.
Possible line-ups
Newcastle XI: Ramsdale; Murphy, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro
