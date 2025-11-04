Gary Neville names four Man United stars who ‘should be doing a lot better’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has delivered a sharp critique of the club's senior players, saying that key figures including Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Harry Maguire "should be doing a lot better" for the team.

His comments come despite United appearing to have turned a corner recently, securing three successive victories – a first under Ruben Amorim – before a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Neville voiced his concerns regarding the team’s "ageing" spine during an appearance on The Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show.

"I think your spine of a football team is critical," Neville stated, drawing a comparison to his own playing days.

"When I first came into Man United, our spine was (Peter) Schmeichel, (Steve) Bruce, (Gary) Pallister, (Roy) Keane and (Eric) Cantona and so we were all scattered around it."

open image in gallery Gary Neville has criticised Man United’s senior players including Harry Maguire (left) and Bruno Fernandes (right) ( Action Images via Reuters )

Turning his attention to the current squad, Neville added: "I think Maguire and (Matthijs) De Ligt should be doing a lot better than they are. You know, you look at the experience that those two have got."

He highlighted De Ligt's "mountain of games at sort of different levels, the highest level" and Maguire's extensive appearances for England.

"You’ve got the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno have got massive experience," he continued.

While acknowledging a lack of experience upfront, Neville concluded: "But to me, that spine of Bruno Fernandes (31), Casemiro (33), Maguire (32) and De Ligt (26) is ageing, but should be doing a lot better at holding it all together than they do."

United currently sit eighth in the Premier League table after 10 matches, but are just two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

The Red Devils will travel to Tottenham for their final match before the international break on Saturday, and have the chance to leapfrog the north London club in the table.