Thursday’s briefing: Villa up against it after PSG loss as Matic and Onana clash

Aston Villa face an uphill task to continue their Champions League adventure after losing 3-1 to Paris St Germain in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

A war of words broke out ahead of Thursday’s Europa League fixtures as Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic described Andre Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history”.

Liverpool fans were given reason for optimism regarding the future of Mohamed Salah, while Ange Postecoglou defiantly hit back at his critics as he attempts to salvage Tottenham’s dismal season.

PSG in control against Villa

Villa’s Champions League dream is hanging by a thread following defeat in Paris.

Villa, playing at this level of European football for the first time since 1983, had enjoyed a serene run to the last eight but faced their toughest challenge yet against the recently crowned Ligue 1 champions.

Unai Emery’s side were dreaming of another famous night when Morgan Rogers opened the scoring in the 35th minute.

But they have a mountain to climb at Villa Park next Tuesday after superb goals from Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes turned the tie around for the French club, who look capable of finally winning the competition for the first time.

Onana hits back at Matic

In an explosive build-up to Thursday’s quarter-final first leg between Lyon and United, Onana and Matic clashed.

With Onana having claimed his team are “way better” than the French side, former United player Matic replied: “If David De Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) Van der Sar said that, then I would question myself.

“But if you’re one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

Onana was quick to counter the comments on social media, posting a photo of him kissing the FA Cup and, in reference to Matic’s trophyless time at Old Trafford, writing: “At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

Liverpool increasingly confident Salah will sign new deal

Liverpool have made progress on negotiations for a new contract with Salah and are increasingly confident an agreement will be reached to extend his stay beyond this season.

The Egypt international’s current deal expires in the summer and his future, and that of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been a subject of debate for months.

However, the PA news agency understands there is increasing optimism within the club that a solution will be found which keeps the 32-year-old on Merseyside for the immediate future.

Despite some public utterances about this potentially being his last year at Anfield, the forward, currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals, has always made it clear his preferred option is to stay.

Postecoglou: I’ve never lost the will to fight

Ange Postecoglou acknowledges the “general sentiment” is he will not be in charge of Tottenham next season as he seeks to rescue a miserable season with Europa League success.

Speculation over the Australian’s future has been rife for months following a difficult winter where 14th-placed Spurs slid down the Premier League table.

With Eintracht Frankfurt due in north London on Thursday evening, a determined Postecoglou made reference to a national newspaper opinion piece which suggested even European glory may be too little, too late for him.

“(Someone) wrote that even if we win it, I’m gone anyway,” he said. “This is just another struggle, but never through this struggle have I lost the will to fight for what I think is the right thing to do and I’ll continue to do that.”

What’s on today?

In addition to Manchester United’s clash with Lyon and Spurs’ meeting with Frankfurt, there is plenty of other British interest in European competition.

Two-time runners-up Rangers take on Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox in one of the other two Europa League quarter-final first legs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Legia Warsaw in the last eight of the Conference League.