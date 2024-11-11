Ben Davies says Wales can trouble any team as they eye Nations League promotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ben Davies believes Wales can challenge the best with promotion to the top tier of the Nations League in their sights.

Only Germany, with 17, have created more big chances in the competition than Wales’ 13 heading into the final round of fixtures.

New manager Craig Bellamy’s determination to turn Wales into a possession-based unit is also working with England, Austria, Netherlands and Portugal the only teams to have a greater share of the ball than the Dragons’ 58.5 per cent from their four Nations League games.

“It’s nice to see that stuff because for a long time Wales have been prided on being a pretty defensive counter-attacking team,” Tottenham defender Davies told the PA news agency ahead of Wales’ showdown against Group B4 leaders Turkey.

“It shows we’ve got multiple ways of attacking and we’re starting to play on the front foot.

“We’re creating chances clearly and we can be a threat whoever we play against.

“When we played Turkey at home the talk was about playing on the break, but we had a lot of the ball and on another day we could have scored a couple that way.

“Brennan (Johnson) and Harry (Wilson) are dangerous players in whatever system we need.

“That’s what I’m enjoying, we’re showing we can be adaptable both ways and it’s exciting times.”

Bellamy has become the first Wales manager to be unbeaten in his opening four matches, winning two and drawing two since succeeding the sacked Rob Page in July.

Wales will secure promotion to League A by winning their final two games, against Turkey in Kayseri on Saturday and at home to Iceland three days later.

That would provide a huge boost before December’s 2026 World Cup draw and the start of the qualifying campaign next year.

“When you actually look at it we have three or four weeks together before that campaign, so there’s not a lot of time to get things put in place,” Davies said at a McDonald’s Fun Football Day session at Cheshunt.

“But we’ve got a lot of players playing well and really standing up when we need them to.

“We’ve got two big games coming up now. We’ll have another good camp and then give it a real go in qualifying.”

Davies made his 90th appearance against Montenegro last month and is now the fifth most capped Wales men’s player after Gareth Bale, Chris Gunter, Wayne Hennessey and Neville Southall.

The 31-year-old is closing on Bale’s 111-cap record and, fitness permitting, should reach three figures next year.

“The record is not a target for me, but I do want to get to 100 caps,” said Davies, who will continue to captain Wales in the absence of the injured Aaron Ramsey.

“That would be an incredible, especially Wales being a nation that historically hasn’t qualified for many tournaments.

“Some nations are able to churn caps out, but you’ve seen our dedication to get there with Gaz (Bale), Wayne and Gunts (Gunter).

“It’s a big milestone and I would love to get there. It’s always an honour and so much fun to go away with Wales.”

