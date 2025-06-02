York co-owner calls for immediate reform of National League promotion structure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

York co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla has called for an immediate reform of the promotion and relegation system between the EFL and the National League which would see her club promoted to League Two.

The Minstermen missed out on a return to the Football League as they lost in the play-off semi-finals to Oldham, having finished second in the league table behind champions Barnet, 28 points clear of the final play-off position.

In February, the National League launched the ‘3UP campaign’ with the aim of securing three promotion places to League Two for the 2025/26 season.

But Uggla has called for “an immediate review, temporary relief measures, or an accelerated implementation of the ‘3UP’ model” with the intention of York earning instant promotion to League Two.

In an open letter to the National League and the EFL chief executive Trevor Birch, she said: “I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment at the current promotion system between the National League and League Two, following a season where York City FC, despite finishing 28 points clear of seventh place and winning 12 more matches, were denied promotion.

“Such a glaring imbalance not only undermines sporting merit but erodes the very foundations of fair competition.

“To dominate a league campaign so comprehensively (Barnet the only exception), only to be forced into a play-off lottery, is structurally unjust.

“It penalises excellence and rewards inferiority in a way no professional league system should condone.

“While I am aware of the historical basis for the two-up structure, it is no longer fit for purpose.

“The gap between the top National League clubs and the lower EFL clubs has narrowed, and in many cases reversed, making the case for three-up promotion beyond compelling.

“The ‘3UP’ campaign rightly reflects the sentiment of every National League club and countless supporters.

“But waiting until 2025–26 only deepens the injustice for clubs like York City, who have already paid the price for a system built on outdated assumptions.

“I urge both governing bodies to urgently consider transitional reform, whether via immediate review, temporary relief measures, or an accelerated implementation of the ‘3UP’ model.

“At the very least, this season’s outcome should provoke an honest re-evaluation of what fairness in football truly means.

“For clubs, fans, and the integrity of the English football pyramid, it is time to reward merit and restore credibility to the system.”

Oldham returned to the Football League after they beat Southend 3-2 after extra time in the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

Uggla added: “I would also like to point out that writing this letter should not undermine the achievements of Oldham Atletic from their victory at Wembley yesterday, and to Southend United for making the final. Their accomplishments should not go unnoticed.

“Too many great clubs, including Oldham and Southend, have fallen into this league with little chance of redemption due to the lack of promotion places.

“The current system is simply not sustainable anymore.”

The EFL declined to comment.

The change would require a change of league regulations via a vote of EFL clubs, and would require a majority among all clubs and a majority among Championship clubs.

It is understood the matter was discussed by the EFL board earlier this year but no clubs vote is currently planned.

Clubs have previously indicated they would consider changes to the current position on promotion and relegation from the National League to EFL as part of a complete package of measures and reforms across the pyramid from bottom to top.