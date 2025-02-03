Who are you? Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly makes himself known to the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s outrageous celebration in Arsenal’s 5-1 thumping of Manchester City announced the club’s 18-year-old academy star on to the world stage.

The audacious decision to goad one of the game’s blue-chip names in Erling Haaland followed a clash between the two players at the Etihad in September.

Haaland did not take kindly to Lewis-Skelly’s involvement in a post-match scuffle after the chaotic 2-2 draw.

“Who the f*** are you?” he yelled at Lewis-Skelly, who had just been handed his Premier League bow as an 89th-minute substitute. Haaland will certainly be aware of the name now.

In the 132 days since his league debut at the home of the champions, Lewis-Skelly has taken advantage of a string of injuries to cement his place as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back.

It has been a dramatic rise, particularly given that he has only recently converted to the backline after he came through the club’s junior ranks as a ball-carrying midfielder.

Yet his robust power, skill, composure and complete lack of fear has rendered Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney virtually surplus to requirements in north London – with both likely to leave the Gunners – and Riccardo Calafiori, a £42million summer signing from Bologna, warming the bench.

His displays have not gone unnoticed by his team-mates, with Declan Rice describing the player who joined Arsenal when he was eight as “so special that it is like has been built in a lab”.

And with England struggling to find a replacement for the injury-prone Luke Shaw, do not be surprised if he has caught the attention of Thomas Tuchel, too.