Thomas Tuchel has ‘fallen in love’ with ‘fearless’ England star after record-breaking debut
Tuchel praised the teenager for his ‘amazing and impressive confidence’ after he scored on his England debut
Thomas Tuchel said he has already “fallen in love” with Myles Lewis-Skelly after his record-breaking England debut.
The 18-year-old became the youngest player to score on his senior England debut as he netted the first goal under Tuchel in the 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley.
The Arsenal full-back, who only broke into Mikel Arteta’s first team this season, converted Jude Bellingham’s excellent pass and Tuchel as impressed with his performance and impact.
He told ITV: "Amazing player. Amazing personality. He came into camp and showed straight away that it's normal to fall in love with him. It is well deserved.”
Tuchel added in his post-match press conference: “He was amazing in camp and is full of confidence. Full of humour and such an honest and open character.
“What you see on the pitch, you see off the pitch. He was straight away part of the group, very impressive. He does it with a natural confidence. This is how he plays football.
“It’s a great performance; full of courage, full of quality. Even more so that he could make this little run behind the line and be decisive. It opened the game for us. Even better, it was amazing.”
Lewis-Skelly’s England and Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice said he had no doubts that the “fearless” teenager would perform on his international debut at Wembley.
“He does everything right off the pitch and he is only 18,” Rice said. “I knew he was going to play like that tonight because of the confidence he has. He has kept his feet on the ground and it is only the start for him."
Bellingham was also impressed. "When you come into the team there are a lot of lads here to help you out,” he said. “We wanted to do what we could to help him enjoy it and I think he did.”
Lewis-Skelly was also named player of the match. “I'm lost for words,” he told ITV. “I am so grateful for the manager to put trust in me. I am so happy.”
