Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk vows to prove innocence after positive test

Chelsea’s Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk will battle to prove his innocence after testing positive for a banned substance, with the player insisting: “I know I have not done anything wrong.”

The PA news agency understands the 23-year-old has been provisionally suspended after an analysis of a urine sample taken as part of a test conducted in the UK in the autumn detected the presence of the banned substance.

Sources have told the PA news agency that Mudryk believes the adverse finding was the result of a contaminated supplement. It is understood Mudryk’s B sample has not been tested yet.

The player is determined to clear his name and wrote on his Instagram account: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to the FA contained a banned substance.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Sources told PA that Mudryk had undergone an earlier test in August which came back clear.

Chelsea issued a statement on Tuesday confirming they had been notified of an “adverse finding” in a sample provided by Mudryk.

“Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances,” the club’s statement said.

“Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.”

The FA and the Professional Footballers’ Association have not commented on the matter.

Athletes are warned on the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) website that they face a ban of four years if it is found a banned substance was taken intentionally.

If the violation involved a specified substance or a contaminated product and the athlete can demonstrate they had no significant fault, ineligibility may range from two years to a reprimand, depending on the level of fault.

Mudryk last played for Chelsea in the Conference League match against Heidenheim on November 28, scoring the Blues’ second goal in a 2-0 win.

He was an unused substitute for the Premier League match against Aston Villa on December 1.

Mudryk joined Chelsea in a reported £88.5million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January last year, signing an eight-and-a-half-year contract. It was reported in April that he had signed a further one-year extension to that deal.