Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been handed a provisional suspension by the Football Association after submitting a drugs test sample which contained a banned substance.

The Ukraine international has missed the past five fixtures for his club, with head coach Enzo Maresca suggesting illness was a factor, with Mudryk last playing on 28 November.

Reports in the Times say Mudryk is citing contamination as the reason for the substance appearing in his test and denies deliberately taking anything banned. The results of a B sample are being waited for but the player is being supported by Chelsea, who have begun their own investigation.

Additional reports in Ukraine name the substance in question, though this has not been verified by either the FA or Mudryk’s club. It is not available in the UK but appears on Wada’s list of banned substances.

A statement from his club read:

“Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.

“Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.

“The Club will not be commenting any further.”

On the pitch, Mudryk started the first game of the season for Maresca but has since fallen from favour, making only six further sub appearances in the Premier League and seeing most of his game time come in the Uefa Conference League. He has scored three times in that competition, but is without a goal or an assist in the top flight this term.

More to follow...