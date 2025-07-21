Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Morgan Gibbs-White misses start of Nottingham Forest pre-season camp in fresh twist to Spurs saga

Gibbs-White’s move to Tottenham appears to be at a standstill after Forest accused the club of an allegedly illegal approach

Will Castle
Monday 21 July 2025 12:36 EDT
Comments
Opta Profile: Morgan Gibbs-White – Tottenham’s new creator?

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season camp in Portugal amid strong links with a move away from the club.

Gibbs-White was set for a medical at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month after Spurs were understood to have triggered his £60m release clause.

However, Forest accused Spurs of an allegedly illegal approach for Gibbs-White - contacting the player directly before going to the club - and the protracted saga has failed to move on the weeks since. Forest are currently considering legal action against Spurs.

The England international has now made himself notable for his absence from the travelling Forest pack, but it understood that this is not transfer related.

He has instead not travelled with the rest of the squad due to a personal reason and is expected he will join up with the team later in the week.

Gibbs-White had already returned to pre-season training with Forest last Monday and has trained again with the club since.

He also started Forest's 0-0 friendly draw with Chesterfield on Saturday at the SMH Group Stadium and played the first half.

Forest will spend the next week-and-a-half in Portugal on a training camp and will play friendlies against Premier League side Fulham and Portuguese side Estoril Praia.

Additional reporting from PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in