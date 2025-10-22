Is Monaco vs Tottenham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham travel to AS Monaco for their next match in the Champions League league phase as they look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Two games into the European top flight campaign and Spurs have beaten Villarreal 1-0 before a 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt left them ninth in the table heading into tonight’s clash.

Thomas Frank is hoping to build more consistency in his side as Spurs have only won twice in six games since that victory of Villarreal. Their defeat to Villa was especially frustrating as Tottenham took an early lead and had more shots on target but ultimately conceded two goals.

For their part, Monaco are on a four-game streak without a win but they twice fought back against Manchester City to draw 2-2 in their previous Champions League outing. Though sitting seventh in Ligue 1 the French side will be confident of springing a surprise on Spurs tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Monaco vs Tottenham?

Tottenham’s clash with Monaco in the Champions League kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 22 October at Stade Louis II in Monaco.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via Discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Eric Dier will not be fit to face his old team as he is sidelined for the match through injury. Lukas Hradecky (knee), Christian Mawissa (hamstring), Vanderson (hamstring), Denis Zakaria (adductor) and Lamine Camara (ankle) and all absent too and Paul Pogba is a doubt due to a lack of match fitness.

Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero will not feature after picking up respective knee and adductor injuries ahead of the Aston Villa result.

Long term absentees Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Radu Dragusin, Kota Takai, Ben Davies and Dominic Solanke are all expected to miss out for the visitors. Mathys Tel, meanwhile, is ineligible.

Newcastle vs Benfica predicted line-ups

Monaco XI: Kohn; Diatta, Kehrer, Salisu, Ouattara; Teze, Coulidbaly; Akliouche, Fati, Henrique; Biereth

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Johnson; Kolo Muani