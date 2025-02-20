Shamrock Rovers’ European dream comes to an end after shootout defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shamrock Rovers’ hopes of reaching the Europa Conference League last 16 were crushed after 10-man Molde won a 5-4 penalty shootout to advance after the game finished 1-1 on aggregate following the Norwegians’ 1-0 win.

Rovers were hoping to become the first League of Ireland club to reach the last 16 of a UEFA competition, but a mistake under difficult windy conditions allowed Magnus Wolff Eikrem to net a 10th-minute opener and draw the sides level 1-1 on aggregate.

Molde were left shorthanded after Isak Amundsen was sent off with a second yellow card in second half stoppage time.

But Rovers failed to capitalise on the man advantage and the single goal they required still eluded them after extra time.

The hosts conceded after miscommunication led to no one dealing with a long ball over the top – perhaps also misread due to the windy conditions – allowing it to bounce dangerously towards Rovers keeper Edward McGinty, who came off his line to punch it away.

But the ball only made it as far as Eikrem who drilled in the opener, which stood after a VAR check.

Rovers wanted a penalty when Aaron McEneff was through on goal and tumbled over Jacob Karlstrom, who had come out, but his effort continued to trickle towards the goal-line, where it was hooked away by Martin Linnes.

There was a pause to check VAR, but the referee was ultimately not directed toward the screens and nothing was given.

The hosts again shouted when Michael Noonan was brought down under pressure, but their protests were dismissed.

Molde were down to 10 men in the third minute of stoppage time when Amundsen, previously booked for an earlier foul on Noonan, dragged down McEneff and was sent off with a second yellow card.

Rovers were committing bodies into Molde’s penalty area and won two early extra-time corners, while McGinty stooped to save a later effort from Molde substitute Daniel Daga.

The hosts failed to take advantage of numerous set plays and their man advantage, so it all came down to penalties.

Rovers substitute Aaron Greene missed to open the door for Molde, who secured passage to the last 16 when Eirik Hestad converted to make it a perfect five from five.