Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has been discharged from hospital following an incident in which he collapsed on the pitch after suffering a head injury.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital after colliding with Hellas Verona players Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola during the two side’s Serie A match on 23 February.

The incident left Kean with a cut above his eye, and though he initially returned to the pitch after receiving treatment, he subsequently collapsed and was eventually stretchered off in the 67th minute.

Nevertheless, in a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) early in the morning of 24 February, Fiorentina said that Kean “was discharged from the Verona hospital and has returned to Florence” on Sunday evening.

“All clinical and diagnostic tests performed came back negative,” the statement added.

The match eventually finished 1-0 to Verona, with the only goal coming from Antoine Bernede in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the second half.

open image in gallery Moise Kean collapsed in the 67th minute of Fiorentina’s match with Hellas Verona ( EPA )

open image in gallery There were concerning scenes as Kean was stretchered off ( EPA )

The incident was the second time this season that the Florence-based side have had a player collapse during a game, with midfielder Edoardo Bove being taken to hospital after collapsing against Inter Milan on 1 December. The match was suspended, and the Italian has not made an appearance since.

Former Everton striker Kean, who joined Fiorentina in the summer after spells at PSG and Juventus, has scored 20 goals in 30 appearances for his new side.

Fiorentina sit in sixth in Serie A and have qualified for the last 16 of the Conference League, where they will face Greek side Panathinaikos across two legs.

Their next match comes against Lecce this weekend and it is not yet known whether Kean will be fit enough to form part of the squad for that game.