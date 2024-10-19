Mohammed Kudus sent off after flooring three Tottenham players in wild meltdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus was sent off after taking out three Tottenham players in a matter of seconds in an extraordinary meltdown in the London derby.

Kudus fired West Ham into the lead in the first half but the Hammers imploded after the break, conceding three goals in a seven-minute collapse to trail 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ghana international appeared to kick out twice at Micky van de Ven after the Spurs defender fell onto the ball, sparking the melee in which Kudus would lose his head.

open image in gallery Kudus was sent off for violent conduct ( Getty Images )

Kudus then pushed his hands into Van de Ven’s face, with the Dutchman falling over after the impact. At the same moment, Kudus accidentally brushed into Richarlison, who went down holding his face as well.

To make matters worse, Kudus then pushed his hands into the face of Spurs midfielder Pape Mate Sarr, in an incident that was initially missed by the on-field referee Andrew Madley.

At first, Kudus and Van de Ven were both booked but the VAR recommended an on-field review for Madley. After checking the monitor and seeing the Sarr shove, Kudus was sent off.

It goes from bad to worse for West Ham as Mohammed Kudus is sent off 🟥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Z8TLFQJVAG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 19, 2024

The initial yellow card was taken off and Kudus was shown a straight red - meaning that he will miss West Ham’s next three games against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

The scoreline remained the same after West Ham went down to 10 men, but it leaves Julen Lopetegui’s side with just two wins from their first eight games of the Premier League season.

open image in gallery Kudus knocked into Richarlison after Van de Ven went down ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )