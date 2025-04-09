Liverpool increasingly confident Mohamed Salah will sign new deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have made progress on negotiations for a new contract with Mohamed Salah and are increasingly confident an agreement will be reached to extend his stay beyond this season.

The Egypt international’s current deal expires in the summer and his future, and that of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been a subject of debate for months.

However, the PA news agency understands there is increasing optimism within the club that a solution will be found which keeps the 32-year-old at Anfield for the immediate future.

There are claims in Egypt that Salah has told the national team he wants to sit out their June camp in order to be properly rested to start a new season with Liverpool.

Despite some public utterances about this potentially being his last year at Anfield, the forward, currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals, has always made it clear his preferred option was to remain on Merseyside.

On Sunday Van Dijk, another player who is keen to stay, admitted progress had been made in negotiations which had stalled over his new deal and it now appears likely the two senior players are set to extend their stays.

Alexander-Arnold’s position remains less certain with speculation continuing to grow about a move to Real Madrid.