Goal a game man climbing the ranks – Erling Haaland’s Champions League record

Erling Haaland added another highlight to his Champions League record with a spectacular goal against Sparta Prague on Wednesday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Manchester City striker’s record in Europe’s elite competition.

Climbing the ranks in style

Haaland scored twice in the 5-0 win over Sparta, his first a leaping backheel volley which led team-mate Phil Foden to approvingly label him “a freak”.

That was his 43rd Champions League goal, taking him level with Brazilan Neymar and long-time Juventus favourite Alessandro Del Piero before he passed them 10 minutes later.

He is 17th on the all-time scorers list in the competition, going back to its inauguration as the European Cup in 1955 – matching former Chelsea and Marseille striker Didier Drogba with 44 but in 42 appearances to Drogba’s 94.

Ex-City favourite Sergio Aguero and Benfica and Portugal great Eusebio are next in his sights on 47. Ten players have scored 50 or more, though Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could beat Haaland to inclusion in that club with both currently on 49.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 141 Champions League goals, ahead of rival Lionel Messi’s 129 – no other player has reached a century, though Robert Lewandowski has moved to 97 with three this season.

Goal a game man

44 - Erling Haaland

44 - Didier Drogba

43 - Neymar

42 - Alessandro Del Piero

Haaland arrived in Manchester in 2022 with 23 Champions League goals to his name in 19 appearances – eight in six for RB Salzburg and 15 in 13 for Borussia Dortmund – and has all but maintained that form.

He won the Golden Boot with 12 in his debut City campaign, including five in a game versus RB Leipzig and group-stage doubles against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen, then scored six in nine appearances last term with four in two matches against Swiss side Young Boys.

This season’s goal against Slovan Bratislava saved him from dipping to a goal a game for the first time in his Champions League career and was followed by Wednesday’s eye-catching double.